December 24, 2013

SEX FIX | How to Keep Your Sex Safe!


Sex, the ole in and out; bumpin' uglies; doing it (and doing it well) or whatever you want to call it. Whatever it may be, when it's good, it's a glorious thing. It can lighten our step, put us on cloud 9 and even make us radiate.

But while sex is amazing, if you didn't take the time to be safe, the after effects can be anything but. While pregnancy may not be a fear in your current situation that doesn't mean STD's aren't, so it's time to ditch the 16 year old invincible mentality and get with the program. Use these tips to ensure you and your partner's safety, so that you can have great sex and then great sex again and again.
November 15, 2013

TRACK OF THE DAY | Unconditionally by Katy Perry - C-Rok RokCandy RMX V4


Sweet "Unconditional" Katy Perry track remixed by RokCandy! Free download below, click and play!

November 12, 2013

MIX OF THE WEEK | Goldroom Mix Ontono 2013

Put some groove into your week with one of my favorite music artists on Soundcloud.com, Goldroom!  Their latest mix Otono can be downloaded for free on their Facebook fanpage, click here.


July 8, 2013

TRACK OF THE WEEK | "Bad Idea" By @AlunaGeorge


Cute and cheeky, with some fresh new beats that are true to the sound that is "AlunaGeorge". The Oral Fix Podcast's track of the week is "Bad Idea" by AlunaGeorge. Don't know who they are? Check out this interview by former co-host "Drew Brown" here on the Oral Fix: AlunaGeorge Interview

You can also find a discography on their website: www.AlunaGeorge.com

June 18, 2013

QUEER FIX | 25 Things You Should Know About Being A Gay Man Before You Decide To Be One

"The Unicorn", By Kate Funk

Twenty-Five Things
You Should Know About
Being A Gay Man Before
You Decide To Be One
By Ryan O'Connell

1. You will always feel a little bit fat and a little bit ugly. Sometimes you will feel a lot fat and a lot ugly.
March 29, 2013

ORAL FIX | Former Guest And Friend Mystic Ed Passes Away

Tribute to Mystic Ed in the Express & Star 29/03/2013
Former guest on the Oral Fix podcast, a friend to myself and others in Europe and around the world, Francis Edward a.k.a. "Mystic Ed" passed away yesterday in a hospital in England. A sudden and unexpected passing. Took us all by shock and tears. I had the great privilege to be Ed and Fluffy's friend for the last five years. We me via Flickr.com, then to become good friends via email and Skype. Ed wed his life partner Brian Murphy a.k.a "Fluffy" in England and shared that beautiful moment in their life via their Flickr photostream. As well as other dear moments in their lives. Shared freely with the world. As he did with his genuine love for people and life.
March 28, 2013

META FIX | Divination By Henry, Weekly Forecast Ep. 10

This week is all about manifestation. Be mindful of what  your thoughts and emotions create!
March 12, 2013

MUSIC FIX | @KellyRowland Likes Her #KissesDownLow

Kelly Rowland is making a lot of people "arch their backs" right about several seconds into her newest video for her newly released song "Kisses Down Low". I haven't seen great cinematography like this for a while. Paired of with great vocal sounds, beauty, fashion, wigs and make up!!

March 11, 2013

SEASON 3, EPISODE #01 | Chit 4 Chat: W/Bruce L. Hart of Old Dogs & New Tricks

Bruce L. Hart, Actor & Producer
This week, new changes have arrived! The podcast can now a video format! Henry updates you on his whereabouts, and his new launched project. Chit 4 Chat's guest "Bruce L. Hart" of the web series "Old Dogs and New Tricks" graces the "Oral Fix". Join the fun, press play, enjoy, like, and share!
March 10, 2013

META FIX | Divination By Henry's Weekly Forecast Ep. 8 #Rebirth


This week's reading is all about moving stagnant energy forward. Tune into my ready for each day of this week, 3/11 thru 3/17/13. Like, share and rise from the ashes!!
