Sex, the ole in and out; bumpin' uglies; doing it (and doing it well) or whatever you want to call it. Whatever it may be, when it's good, it's a glorious thing. It can lighten our step, put us on cloud 9 and even make us radiate.
But while sex is amazing, if you didn't take the time to be safe, the after effects can be anything but. While pregnancy may not be a fear in your current situation that doesn't mean STD's aren't, so it's time to ditch the 16 year old invincible mentality and get with the program. Use these tips to ensure you and your partner's safety, so that you can have great sex and then great sex again and again.