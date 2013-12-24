SEX FIX | How to Keep Your Sex Safe!

Sex, the ole in and out; bumpin' uglies; doing it (and doing it well) or whatever you want to call it. Whatever it may be, when it's good, it's a glorious thing. It can lighten our step, put us on cloud 9 and even make us radiate.
But while sex is amazing, if you didn't take the time to be safe, the after effects can be anything but. While pregnancy may not be a fear in your current situation that doesn't mean STD's aren't, so it's time to ditch the 16 year old invincible mentality and get with the program. Use these tips to ensure you and your partner's safety, so that you can have great sex and then great sex again and again.
Let's just get the obvious one out of the way. You need to use a condom EVERY SINGLE TIME if you've been sleeping around, haven't been tested in awhile or haven't seen your partner's results. Don't trust people just because they say they are clean and don't trust that you are just because you don't have any outward symptoms. You are in charge of your safety, so don't proceed if your partner isn't into wrapping it up. If they care about you, they'll also care about keeping both of you safe.
Get tested:
And with that said, you also need to get tested regularly. Get tested every quarter if you or your partner are sleeping with multiple people. Stick to once a year if you are in a monogamous relationship. Being afraid to get tested won't make whatever potential problem you have go away, so get it done and take it head on or find peace of mind.
Lube it up:
Keep 'em Clean:
It's awesome if you're the kind of couple that gets down on cock rings, anal toys and vibrating bullets, but you need to be sure to clean the toys in between each use (that also means in between each partner). Sharing toys can be an easy way to spread disease and infection, so keep yourself safe by pairing them with condoms and giving them a good cleaning.
Know Your Partner:
While random hook ups can be a lot of fun, they can also be incredibly unsafe. You don't know where this person has been, who they have been with or what they are capable of doing (re. any episode of SVU). Know the person you're sleeping with, know what they're about and what turns them on. You are far more likely to enjoy yourself and have good sex when you feel safe and comfortable.Know Your Limits:
Another bonus of knowing your partner is that you will know their limits and they will know yours. You don't like to have your hair pulled or to be penetrated too quickly? Great, your partner will know that and be sure to act accordingly, a stranger will not and you could potentially get hurt (emotionally, physically or mentally). Knowing limits and having safe words is especially important if you're into rough sex.
Be Drug Free:
Finally, drugs can be a big part of the gay hook up culture, but drugs can and will impair your judgment causing all of the tips above to go out the window and before you know it, you'll be waking up in some stranger's room, across town and mysteriously sticky. So keep yourself safe by remaining in control of your actions. Plus you may find that certain drugs and excessive alcohol make it hard for you to get an erection, therefore making sex impossible.
