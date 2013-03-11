March 11, 2013

SEASON 3, EPISODE #01 | Chit 4 Chat: W/Bruce L. Hart of Old Dogs & New Tricks

Bruce L. Hart, Actor & Producer
This week, new changes have arrived! The podcast can now a video format! Henry updates you on his whereabouts, and his new launched project. Chit 4 Chat's guest "Bruce L. Hart" of the web series "Old Dogs and New Tricks" graces the "Oral Fix". Join the fun, press play, enjoy, like, and share!






Hosted ByHenry M. Diaz

OFPS3EP01: Chit 4 Chat w/Actor, Bruce L. Hart from Henry M. Diaz on Vimeo.



 Show Notes                                    


 Music Intro: Scissor Sisters - Let's Have a Kiki (Tonnesen Remix)

Weekly Update
Good Byes

