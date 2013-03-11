SEASON 3, EPISODE #01 | Chit 4 Chat: W/Bruce L. Hart of Old Dogs & New Tricks

|Bruce L. Hart, Actor & Producer
Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
OFPS3EP01: Chit 4 Chat w/Actor, Bruce L. Hart from Henry M. Diaz on Vimeo.
Show Notes
Music Intro: Scissor Sisters - Let's Have a Kiki (Tonnesen Remix)
Weekly Update
Music Break 1: Maroon 5 - One More Night (Com Truise Remix)
Chit 4 Chat W/ Actor Bruce L. Hart
:Related Information
Music Break 3: The Tough Alliance - A New Chance (The Juan Maclean Remix)
Music Break 4: Tegan & Sarah - Closer
Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
0 comments:
Post a Comment