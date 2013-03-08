March 8, 2013

ORAL FIX | The #Kiki Begins Season 3 March 11th




To celebrate, check out the free track of the month by Jeffery Tonnesen:

And Scissor Sisters 'instructional' video of its famous track "Let's Have A Kiki"! See you Monday!!

Enjoy!

at 19:18 Labels: , , Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: Warwick, NY 10990, USA

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...