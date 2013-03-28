META FIX | Divination By Henry, Weekly Forecast Ep. 10

|Video After The Jump
This week is all about manifestation. Be mindful of what your thoughts and emotions create!
This is a predictive tarot reading based on the Mayan Oracle tarot deck. I depend on my psychic ability, my knowledge and American Indian cultural upbringing, and life experiences. A lot of intuitive energy go into my readings. My style is much like that of a Healer's and a Counselor.
***Please subscribe and/or feel free to share this video with family and friends that you discerningly feel need to hear this or any other readings I post online! Enjoy, and thank you for your support!***
Music Intro: Pick It Up & Play, By Gregory Morgan
https://soundcloud.com/greg-m-1/pick-it-up-play
Share & Follow Me:
http://www.facebook.com/divinationbyhenry
http://www.henrymdiaz.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment