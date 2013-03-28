March 28, 2013

META FIX | Divination By Henry, Weekly Forecast Ep. 10

This week is all about manifestation. Be mindful of what  your thoughts and emotions create!

This is a predictive tarot reading based on the Mayan Oracle tarot deck. I depend on my psychic ability, my knowledge and American Indian cultural upbringing, and life experiences. A lot of intuitive energy go into my readings. My style is much like that of a Healer's and a Counselor.

Music Intro: Pick It Up & Play, By Gregory Morgan
https://soundcloud.com/greg-m-1/pick-it-up-play

