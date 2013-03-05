META FIX | Divination By Henry Episode 7 "Nurturance"

Nurturing time! Has Mercury in Retrograde brought on more than what you can handle these last two weeks? Have you been doubting your path or financial state of being, or inner wealth? Tune into my latest episode of "Divination By Henry" and get the latest predictions for the week ahead.
Divination by Henry's weekly forecast uses the tarot, numerology and divinely inspired intuition to predict the what the days in the week of 3/04 - 10/13 holds for all of us. As well as how to best use to divine energy of the week in our everyday existence.
