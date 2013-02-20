Oral FIX | Blast From The Past Homoteens Documentary

Your's truly, Henry M. Diaz host of the Oral Fix podcast, gets a blast from the past during this Mercury In Retrograde! My segment starts at "34:38". And for the record...
Despite the naivety of my youth, to my true cultural heritage. I must admit that I am not Sicilian!! That was a fabricated lie in this documentary and that part of my past. My true heritage, which back 'then' I was ashamed of, is American Taino Indian.
This all happened last night before I went to sleep, I checked Facebook. I had received a message from this cute guy on the West Coast. Who I checked out previously in the day. As a result from commenting on Accidental Bear's Mike Enders post regarding SSION's new video release for "High".
Randomly, it turned out that this guys knew me me from the documentary I was featured in called "Homoteens"! Circa 1993 or so... Lately a lot of Facebook "magic" and "synchronicities" have been happening to me. This one takes the cake!!
Not only did I have an impact on peoples lives in this video, the return of this documentary into my life couldn't have arrived in a more opportune time! I had lost touch with the producer of the video and had no copy of it, since it was lost in one of my geo-graphic re-locations. I guess Mercury In Retrograde isn't so bad after all?? LOL!
I also have another friend in the West Coast! YAY! Thank you Will Bethencourt!!! x ♥ x
