February 19, 2013

META FIX | Divination By Henry's Weekly Forecast

Video After The Jump
While season 3 of the Oral Fix podcast is being prepped for a launch. Check out my latest vlog, "Divination By Henry".

**Warning, never, never try lip syncing while Mercury is in Retrograde!

Enjoy!



at 16:04 Labels: , , Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 

1 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...