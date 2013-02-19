Podcast Episodes
February 19, 2013
META FIX | Divination By Henry's Weekly Forecast
While season 3 of the Oral Fix podcast is being prepped for a launch. Check out my latest vlog, "Divination By Henry".
**Warning, never, never try lip syncing while Mercury is in Retrograde!
1 comments:
Astrolosophy
Thursday, February 21, 2013
That was amazing creativity! Thank you!
