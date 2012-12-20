MUSIC FIX | @CheyenneJackson Scruffy Enough For Yah?! #DontWannaKnow #Grrr

"Broadway style", as Cheyenne is known for, gives us just that in this new video for "Don't Wanna Know". Dancing girls (not Drag Queens) and 'hot' boys fill the back drop as they accompany Cheyenne as he sings about his wounded heart. Ex-boyfriend stuff. Watch out for 1:54 for the hot rump action!! WHOA! The video in its entirety is sweet, sexy, and hmm... how should I say, a Gay/Bi's dream video?
I like the song and his voice, and those blue eyes! Garr-grr-gar-garrrr!
Enjoy.
