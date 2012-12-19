DRAG FIX | Oh Mercy On Us @WillamBelli The Beatdown @_TheStylish

|Willam Belli
Willam Belli just keeps popping up and around the Web and TV more and more lately. So here's her latest home spot at a Youtube channel for fashionistas and all the in-betweens called "The Stylish". Willam is featured in several episodes including a short but good interview.
Her latest stunt on The Stylish is my favorite, "Beatdown" episode 1. Willam just reads for points and give us all the proper insights on how to do all the right fashionable things that people are doing wrong on the web. Mostly people with 1 million plus views or followers. Friggin' funny!!!
Enjoy!
