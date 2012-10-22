October 22, 2012

Episode #055: Different Strokes For Different Folks

Jaxton Wheeler , Porn Actor | Photo By Michael Alago
This week, Henry announces new changes to the podcast, brief discussion on the iPhone 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and a in-depth Chit 4 Chat with Gay Porn Actor "Jaxton Wheeler"(Christopher Ash)! Listen-in to get all of the juice!! ;-)







Hosted ByHenry M. Diaz

 Show Notes                                    


 Music Intro: Velvet Goldmine - Matt Alber, from the album "Constant Crows"

Weekly Update
Good Byes

Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Henry M. Diaz 
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com/OralFix/ Promo Code: ORALFIX

at 12:02 Labels: Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: New York, NY, USA

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...