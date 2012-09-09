September 9, 2012

Episode # 054: "iPhones, UFO's, Hurricanes, and Gandhi is Gay! Oh My!"

This week, a review of TrueBlood's Season 5, Henry's rant on iPhone 5 rumors and beyond. Tarot card of the month and week and UFO phenomenons make an appearance. Gandhi's sexuality on Henry's "Gaydar"...and did Gays cause hurricane? Much more, tune-in!







Hosted ByHenry M. Diaz

Music Intro: Lusine - Two Dots - Nic Fanciulli Remix


Weekly Update










Music Break 1: VISITOR - Coming Home (Lifelike Remix)


Sniff & Scratch:

Mobile:



Sex:
Danell Leyva
Sam Worthington (Somersault - Gay Kiss Scene)
Workout for waist - 80s Style
80's Leg Workout
Travis Mathew’s Videos
Masturbation And Religion
Straights having more Gay Sex Than Gays
Folsom Street
Public/Bus Sex
Craiglist: Casual Encounters



WTF:
Anti-Gay Preachers Arrested In New Orleans
Pregnant Man Thomas Beatie




