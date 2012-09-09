Episode # 054: "iPhones, UFO's, Hurricanes, and Gandhi is Gay! Oh My!"

This week, a review of TrueBlood's Season 5, Henry's rant on iPhone 5 rumors and beyond. Tarot card of the month and week and UFO phenomenons make an appearance. Gandhi's sexuality on Henry's "Gaydar"...and did Gays cause hurricane? Much more, tune-in!
Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Music Intro: Lusine - Two Dots - Nic Fanciulli Remix
Music Break 1: VISITOR - Coming Home (Lifelike Remix)
Sniff & Scratch:
Yes Or No Tarot
Photo Grid
N7Player
Mog
Angry Birds Green Day
Movies/TV/Videos:
Hedwig Sequel
Sean Penn Movie This Must Be The Place Trailer / IMBD Profile
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars “Meet The Queens”
Sharon Needles Hosts LOGOTV Show FEARCE Fest
Batman & Robin: Glee, Halloween Episode?
I've Only Just Begun - The Short Music Film
Colin Rich: Time Lapse Video: Nightfall, Music: M83, "Echoes of Mine"
The Top 10 Best & Worst of Batgirl
Fall Of Cybertron Multiplayer Game
Fall Of Cybertron 90 Second Launch Spot
GI Joe The Animated Movie 1987
Terry Crew Old Spice Interactive Music Video
Music:
"Renaissance" Neo Couture by Karl Lagerfeld
Horst Magazine
Mascular
Manila Luzon Doll (manufactured by www.ninimomo.com)
Comics:
X-Men Staged Real Life Wedding
Mascular
Sam Worthington (Somersault - Gay Kiss Scene)
Weekly Update
- NASA Bluemoon Info VIdeo
- Wiki Bluemoon
- New York Renaissance Faire
- Lady Chamaka's Facebook Fan Page
- True Blood's Stephen Moyer Interview with TVLine
- Kristen Stewart... “Trampire”...?
Music Break 1: VISITOR - Coming Home (Lifelike Remix)
Sniff & Scratch:
Tech:Bionic Hand - BeBionic 3
Mobile:
Apps:Dr. Peter D'Adamo''s - Blood Type
Yes Or No Tarot
Photo Grid
N7Player
Mog
Angry Birds Green Day
Movies/TV/Videos:
Hedwig Sequel
Sean Penn Movie This Must Be The Place Trailer / IMBD Profile
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars “Meet The Queens”
Sharon Needles Hosts LOGOTV Show FEARCE Fest
Batman & Robin: Glee, Halloween Episode?
I've Only Just Begun - The Short Music Film
Colin Rich: Time Lapse Video: Nightfall, Music: M83, "Echoes of Mine"
The Top 10 Best & Worst of Batgirl
Fall Of Cybertron Multiplayer Game
Fall Of Cybertron 90 Second Launch Spot
GI Joe The Animated Movie 1987
Terry Crew Old Spice Interactive Music Video
Music:
Fashion:
Horst Magazine
Mascular
Toys:
Comics:
X-Men Staged Real Life Wedding
Mascular
Music Break 2: Solvent - Life-Size Image
Go Ask Alice:
Gandhi Gay???
Go Ask Alice:
Gandhi Gay???
Card Of The Month: "Higher Connection"
Card Of The Week: "Mental Thoughts"
Card Of The Week: "Mental Thoughts"
Music Break 3: Grimes - Genesis (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)
Sex:Danell Leyva
Sam Worthington (Somersault - Gay Kiss Scene)
Workout for waist - 80s Style
80's Leg Workout
Travis Mathew’s Videos
Masturbation And Religion
Straights having more Gay Sex Than Gays
Folsom Street
Public/Bus Sex
Craiglist: Casual Encounters
Pregnant Man Thomas Beatie
80's Leg Workout
Travis Mathew’s Videos
Masturbation And Religion
Straights having more Gay Sex Than Gays
Folsom Street
Public/Bus Sex
Craiglist: Casual Encounters
Music Break 4: Trails and Ways - Sure Thing (Miguel Cover)
WTF:Anti-Gay Preachers Arrested In New Orleans
Pregnant Man Thomas Beatie
Music Break 5: Dancing On My Own (Robyn Cover) - John Housley
John Housley's Website
John Housley's Website
Listener Feedback & Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Ending Music: The xx-Angels (Spurz remix)
0 comments:
Post a Comment