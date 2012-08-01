Episode #053: Go Ask Alice: 'SoulMates'

Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Weekly Update
- Chic-Fil-A Support Ad On Facebook N.J. Conservatives Fan Page
- The Onion Magazine Article "Chick-Fil-A Debuts New Homophobic Sandwich"
Contact Ishan At 'Danza Niwa'
References:
References:
John O'Donahue's Book:
Anum Cara
Anum Cara
South Asian Lesbian & Gay Association of New York City
Bhagavad Gita
FireFly TV Series
Gays & Lesbians & Kama Sutra
New York Renaissance Faire
Bhagavad Gita
FireFly TV Series
Gays & Lesbians & Kama Sutra
New York Renaissance Faire
Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
0 comments:
Post a Comment