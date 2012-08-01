August 1, 2012

Episode #053: Go Ask Alice: 'SoulMates'

Happy Full Moon! August is here and so it the card of the month and the week. A beginning to a series of discussion on the topic of "Homosexuality In Divinity". This week Henry's friend  'Ishan Das' joins the discussion regarding Homosexuality in Hinduism, the "Glamazons" of ancient East India, they examine 'Soulmates' and Krishna's "Gurus of Love".



Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Weekly Update

Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Google +: Henry M. Diaz 
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com/OralFix/ Enter Promo Code: ORALFIX

