July 19, 2012

Episode #052: Chit 4 Chat W/ Nandi Riguero, Artist/Dancer

Henry comes back from a long hiatus or was that a 'Bigfoot' abduction? He brings back with him friend and Artist/Dancer 'Nandi Riguero' for some 'Chit 4 Chat' about her art and experience within the Lesbian community. A 'Genderful' and spirit moving podcast awaits you all. Tune-in!





Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

