Episode #052: Chit 4 Chat W/ Nandi Riguero, Artist/Dancer

Show Notes
Music Intro: Bigfoot Sounds & Sightings/911 Call
Weekly Update
- Finding BigFoot
- Solar Flares: Spaceweather.com
- Boy Scouts Of Americas Say 'No' To Gays & Lesbians
- NY Renaissance Faire
- Tron Legacy
- Dark Knight Rises
- Simon's Cat
- Fringe 5th Season Comic Con Trailer
- Anna Torv Interview w/The Hollywood Reporter
- iPhone: Spike: Real Keyboards & Protective Cases
- iPhone: ChargeCard
- iPhone: Metal Dock
- Windows Smoke Guy
- SquareSpace 6
Music Break 1: Blood Diamonds - Phone Sex (Ft. Grimes)
Awa People Of Nicaragua
Olmec People
La Mama Theatre
Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Birds & Souls, Artist Profile
0 comments:
Post a Comment