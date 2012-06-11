Episode #049: "What Are Dreams Made Of?"

This week, Henry "speaks" of Anglo Saxon history, Cher's Mom, another 'Peter Bishop' love dream, reviews cockaroach like robot, raunchy Brady Bunch parody, Prometheus space undewear, card of the week (Death card), and how to get a handle on your dreams!!!
Show Notes
Music Intro:
Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona?? Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.
Hint: It's an late '80s (popular) show.
Weekly Review
'Peter Bishop' (a.k.a. Joshua Jackson) Dream
Music Break 1:
Sniff & Scratch
Mobile:
Brady Bunch Parody Of 'Oliver'
RuPaul’s Drag Race S4 Reunion: Wilam Bell Why He Puked
Damiana Interview With 'Sharon Needles'
Mike Enders Tub Interview w/ Jake Deckard
Music:
Music Break 2: Mux Mool - Palace Chalice - Planet High School
Go Ask Alice:
Tarot Card Of The Week: "Deahth"
Music Break 2: Lusine - Two Dots - Nic Fanciulli Remix
Good Byes
Ending Music: Giraffage - Feels
Please continue on your Dream interptrtation on Ask ALice. I also like your music traxs this week.ReplyDelete
Thank you for sharing your Light Codes with us.
Will do!! You are welcomed! Thank you for the listening!ReplyDelete