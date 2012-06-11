June 11, 2012

Episode #049: "What Are Dreams Made Of?"

This week, Henry "speaks" of Anglo Saxon history, Cher's Mom, another 'Peter Bishop' love dream, reviews cockaroach like robot, raunchy Brady Bunch parody, Prometheus space undewear, card of the week (Death card), and how to get a handle on your dreams!!!





Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes
Music Intro:

Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona??  Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.
Hint: It's an late '80s (popular) show.

Weekly Review



Go Ask Alice:
Tarot Card Of The Week: "Deahth"

Good Byes

Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Google +: Henry M. Diaz 
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com/OralFix/ Promo Code: ORALFIX

Ending Music: Giraffage - Feels
2 comments:

  1. Please continue on your Dream interptrtation on Ask ALice. I also like your music traxs this week.

    Thank you for sharing your Light Codes with us.

  2. Will do!! You are welcomed! Thank you for the listening!

