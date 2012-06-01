Music Fix - Mix Of The Month 'She Male', 'Sunday Festival' Live

Dutch DJ Duo Maarten Kremer & Tahnee Cosster are the Queer group called "She Male". Since 2010 they've gained the well earned attention and recognition of Amsterdam's nightly dance floors, as well as in the Netherlands. I just happened to stumble upon them on Soundcloud.com one day and featured a mix at the beginning of this year on the blog's 'Mix Of The Week'. A mix of pop/elctro/deep house/techno and experimental twists caught my ear.
|Maarten Kremer & Tahnee Cosster
