Music Fix - @CazwellNYC Returns With Some "Rice & Beans"
Teaser Music Video After the Jump
Cazwell hasn't 'put out' anything new since he recorded and published that track with 'Peaches' called "UnZip Me". Which was cool, because of Peaches raw and raunchy appeal. But, really lacked the hot and erotic pizzazz from previous music tracks and videos. As in the like of 'Ice Cream Truck' and 'Get My Money Back'. Until now, Cazwell's recording agent 'Peacebisquit' just released a teaser of the up and coming track "Rice & Beans". We all know Cazwell has a 'thing' for the Latinos...
