Gender Fix - @TLC Show @CakeBoss Slander @Carmen_Carrera

Exclusive Video After The Jump
[UPDATED AS OF 6/14/12]
If you haven't heard the news yet, season 3 Heather/Glamazon Carmen Carrera is transitioning to becoming a woman. If you've been following her on Facebook, as I have, you witnessed the beginning of her hormone treatment. Curvy curves and plump checks and ass started to become more round and soft. As well, her voice change dramatically. She's become much more its 'sickening'.
So sickening that the cable show 'Cake Boss' invited Carmen to be on a the fifth season premiere episode titled "Bar Mitzvah, Beads & Oh Baby!" The show's front line casting person assured that 'Cake Boss' was not going to degrade her as a Transgender or make her appearance 'Jerry Springer' like, in nature. But who communicated that to the show's Producer and Director? Or better yet, to the Editor?!
As I read the Huffingtonpost.com article on what transpired the next day between Carmen Carrera and the Cake Boss show, I made a decision not to 'ever' watch the TLC show 'Cake Boss' with my friends. I am disappointed. It broke my heart to read how shocked and tear-filled Carmen Carrera was after the episode aired on TV. Imagine being humiliated on national television by the star of a show.
The snarky show played out like this, Cake Boss' master "baker" 'Buddy' puts a prank on his cousin 'Anthony' for his birthday? Sets a scenario up where 'Anthony' meets Carmen. Obviously 'Anthony couldn't resist hitting on Carmen. Being a hot blooded Italian, 'Anthony' HOUNDS Carmen! Asks her for a kiss, a drink, phone number, photo, and a meaningful kiss... never asks if she has a boyfriend or if she is married.
Punch line hits when 'Buddy' steps in and SHOUTS in a sea of people that Carmen is a "MAN". OUCH! Really?? Why couldn't the show's Producer edited that out and ad libbed something?
:::SMH:::
GLAAD.com Photo
In response to all the craziness, Carmen took to her 80,000 followers on Facebook and her agent to the media in efforts in demanding an apology from the show. Like GLAAD, read it here.The only apology found was on Cake Boss' Facebook fan page. Where hundreds of others expressed either their anger toward the Cake Boss or sided with him and thought that Carmen knew what 'she' got her self into. I put down my my two cents. As well, I signed Carmen's Change.org petition.
Here's some responses quoted by the Huffingtonpost.com article:
"I'm so upset right now, I cant stop crying. My heart truly hurts. I need people to understand that I KNOW I was born male and not ashamed of it. I wouldn't of cared if they said I was born male or USED TO BE male. By calling me a 'MAN' promotes ignorance and makes it ok to call transgender women, men. PEOPLE GET BULLIED, BEAT UP, AND KILLED FOR BEING TRANS BECAUSE OF THIS IGNORANCE! There was a time it was like that for gay people, even for some ethnic groups. Its not ok to call a gay person a fag, its not ok to call a spanish person a spic, its not ok to call a black person a nigger. THIS IS THE SAME TYPE OF THING. I made it VERY clear to the producers on how to use the correct wording before agreeing to filming this but instead they chose to poke fun and be disrespectful. Thats not what Im about! Please voice your opinion."
"Im really trying to be a positive role model for trans people and it upsets me that after I SPECIFICALLY asked the producers of "Cake Boss" NOT to disrespect me or trans people. Before I agreed to do this show, I was assured and then reassured that it wasn't going to be like the JERRY SPRINGER show or MAURY. Let me make this clear. CALLING A TRANSGENDER WOMAN A MAN IS WRONG. Period. Its degrading, its rude, and its very hurtful. I may not have been born a woman, but im NOT a man. I told them I would mind if they said "born male" or "was a male". After taking this journey its not fair at all to be lied to by the producers. PLEASE PASS THIS ALONG. EDUCATE AND PROMOTE EQUALITY AND RESPECT!!!!!!!"***UPDATE: Just in... from Carmen and her publicity people:
Carrera signed on to play an inspiring, guest role, not to act as a slapdash character subjected to degradation. She is adamant that she had no knowledge what the editors of the show intended. “This is like taking twenty steps back in my goal of being a positive role model for the transgender community. I'm appalled to have been tricked into this episode that was supposed to send a positive message.”
Instead of educating, Cake Boss has promoted further ignorance and hatred toward the transgender people in this world. Buddy Valastro’s offer to “bake a cake” as an apology for calling her a “man” on camera and an “it” in a now deleted Twitter, is not only childish, but belittling. The only sensible course of action was to remove the episode, which TLC did in a timely manner.
Carrera emphasizes that if you are transgender, you can be beautiful. “You are not a freak, you are not a weirdo.”
***UPDATE #2: Carmen's final reaction to people who still doubt her intention on the show Cake Boss. In her final status update on the show's deception, we find out that her and her husband David were filmed being introduced to Cousin Anthony, and a impressive level of acceptance that never was aired on the TLC network slot.
Click To Enlarge
