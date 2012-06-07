June 7, 2012

#Equality Fix - #Marriage Proposal Ala #FlashMob Style'!

Video After The Jump
No this is not a scene from the sitcom "Portlandia", though it transpires in 'Portland, Oregon'! My sister posted this on Facebook tonite. I figured I'd make it go 'viral'. Here we have, a heterosexual couple and their friends. Playing into the 'Groom' to be's flash mob routine. The objective... to serenade the 'Bride' to be, for her hand in marriage. Yes, a wedding proposal, with a hidden 'Marriage Equality' message. Very well done, funny, and endearing.

Enjoy!

Location: Portland, OR, USA

