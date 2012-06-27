June 27, 2012

Episode #051: Chit 4 Chat W/ Psychic & Wizard, 'Mystic Ed'

Psychic & Wizard: 'Mystic Ed'
This week, 'Oral Fix Podcast' goes abroad to London! "Chit 4 Chat" with renowned Psychic & Wizard 'Mystic Ed' and his husband 'Fluffy'. 'Mystic Ed' and 'Fluffy' share their view of the LGBTQ culture today, we learn what's life like for a Gay Psychic, and the basic principles of Wicca. As a bonus, predictions of the week and for the month of July 2012. Tune-in!















Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona??  Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.
Hint: "She's" from a late '80s (popular) show, appeared on the UPN channel.

Weekly Update

Good Byes


