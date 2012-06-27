Episode #051: Chit 4 Chat W/ Psychic & Wizard, 'Mystic Ed'

|Psychic & Wizard: 'Mystic Ed'
Show Notes
Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona?? Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.
Hint: "She's" from a late '80s (popular) show, appeared on the UPN channel.
Hint: "She's" from a late '80s (popular) show, appeared on the UPN channel.
Weekly Update
Mystic Ed & Fluffy On Flickr
Facebook: Ed Ward
Email: psychicwizaard@live.co.uk
Facebook: Ed Ward
Email: psychicwizaard@live.co.uk
Tel.: 1 543 467 276
Music Break 1: The Temper Trap - "Need Your Love" (RAC Remix)
References:
Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Ending Music: Owl City - Shooting Star
0 comments:
Post a Comment