June 17, 2012

Episode #050: Chit 4 Chat W/ The Cast Of 'New Dogs & New Tricks'

This week, Henry sits down for some ‘Chit 4 Chat’ with the cast of the web series ‘Old Dogs & New Tricks’. Leon Acord, Curt Bonnem, Jeffrey Patrick Olson, David Pevsner, Amanda Abel, and Bruce Hart. Take part of the fun and laughs, tune-in.











Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes
Music Intro: Old Dogs & New Tricks Theme - Nic Tenbroek

Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona??  Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.
Hint: She's from a late '80s (popular) show.

Chit 4 Chat W/ The Cast Of 'Old Dogs & New Tricks'     
The Cast, Their Website

A.K.A. "Al (Muslces)"
Jeffrey Patrick Olson:
Jeffery's Website










A.K.A. "Ross Stein"
David Pevsner:
A.K.A "Nelson Van Eddy"
Bruce L. Hart:








Good Byes

Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Google +: Henry M. Diaz 
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com/OralFix/ Promo Code: ORALFIX

