June 5, 2012

Episode #048: Happy 1 Year Anniversary 'Oral Fix'!!!

"Sparks McGee & His Badass Space Unicorn"
by Paper Artist Becky Hirschfeld
Happy 1 Year Anniversary ‘Oral Fix’ Podcast & Blog!!! Enter the anniversary contest, for a chance to win a new 'Dale Lazarov'  Gay erotic book called 'Fancy'. This is the space cast, propelling you into the future and beyond! Tune-in for more!









Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes
Music Intro:

Contest: Who is Henry's favorite TV Drag persona??  Frist person to respond with the right answer and why they love the Oral Fix Podcast, will win a digital copy of Dale Lazarov's, unpublished, erotic comic book 'Fancy'.

Weekly Review
Joseph Harwood, Taking off Time From The WWW



Raging Stallion 'CockWork' DVD Cover
Raging Stallion, Tom DiMarco’s “CockWork













Music Break 3: Azealia Banks - Van Vogue

Orally Yours:
You Host 'Henry M. Diaz'
My Coming Out Story


Music Break 4:











Go Ask Alice:
Tarot Card Of The Month: 'Complex Stability' #12
Tarot Card Of The Week: "Dissonance' #11
Gregg braden On Coast To Coast The Field, Miracles & Heart Emotions




Good Byes

Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

