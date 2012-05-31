Oral Lash - #DharunRavi Contrite #Apology To The Public

"I accept responsibility for and regret my thoughtless, insensitive, immature, stupid and childish choices that I made on Sept. 19, 2010, and Sept. 21, 2010," Ravi said in his statement. "My behavior and actions, which at no time were motivated by hate, bigotry, prejudice or desire to hurt, humiliate or embarrass anyone, were nonetheless the wrong choices and decisions. I apologize to everyone affected by those choices." -Cited from Huffingtonpost.com Article
Where is the President on this?? Or Dan Savage?? Or all these other "anti-gay bullying" supporters that rallied after Tyler Clementi jumped off the George Washington Bridge!? What kind of lawyer would release a 'contrite' apology like that to the public! It should've been directed to the Clementi family, frist! And 'publicly'! They should've given Dharun Ravi 3 years in jail and 1,000 hours of community service!!
Forget the money ("fines") to charitable organizations for anti-bullying. Fuck that! Money won't replace the fact that 1 out of 10 charges of tampering with the evidence was adhered! That a life of a 18 year old will never be replaced or have time to heal from the emotional torment Dharun Ravi ensued! SMH!
