Music Fix - New Videos M83 'Reunion', Florence+TheMachine 'Spectrum'

It's been a while since a music video made me cry. This morning as I click with much anticipation built up since the last great music video from M83, 'Midnight City'. I was very excited to see the sequel video story of a band of experimented (mutant) children, fighting for their liberation from a controlling military "unknown". This sequel did justice not only to the song, but for the plight of children everywhere who are misunderstood, because they are gifted in spirit.
