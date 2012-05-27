Episode #047: "Get Off Your Asses, Queers!"

|In Memory of "Jim Enerst"
Show Notes
Music Intro:
Weekly Review
New York Renaissance FaireQueen Latifah Comes Out of The Closet
Deluxe Doomsday Living
Robotek, Mobile Game App
Monster Quest: 'Sierra Bigfoot'
Music Break 1:
Sniff & Scratch
Mobile World:
Short Story About 'HomoPhobia' by Gregor Schmidinger
Music Break 2:
Future Of What - I Wait For You
WTF:
Orally Yours:
Dharun Ravi's Sentincing Harsh Enough?? Click to Vote
North Carolina's Anti-Gay Pastors / Reverends
Pastor Sean Harris
Music Break 3:
WTF:
Music Break 4:
Good Byes
Ending Music: Love is the Answer Second Sun Fan Made Edit Remix
