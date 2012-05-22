May 22, 2012

Episode #046: "Go Home Dharun Ravi!"


This week's solar eclipse leaves humanity amazed and Henry weak. Sanctuary gets cancelled by SyFy, Galaxy S III phone better than the iPhone? More Bigfoot news. No justice for 'Tyler Clementi' or his family. Sentencing of 'Dharun Ravi' is too leanient. Send 'Dharun' home! Henry's Tarot reading for the week and more!





Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

