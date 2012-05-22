Episode #046: "Go Home Dharun Ravi!"

Show Notes
Weekly Review
Warehouse 13, Returns 7/23
Music Break 1:
Sniff & Scratch
Tech:
How To Create A Secure Password, by Sharon Vaknin
Web Apps:
Mobile World:
Brookstone.com USB Charger from Lilliputian Systems
New 5th Season TrueBlood Trailer, #WaitingSucks
Music:
Lady Gaga Leaked Song by Boyfriend 'Real Cool'
Music Break 2:
Cut Copy - Feel The Love
Go Ask Alice:
CTV, 'Bobby Clark' Story Genuine Bigfoot Recording
Music Break 3:
WTF:
Keep The Gays Away (Michelle Huang)
Mark At Large Blog Poll on Dhuran Ravi's Sentencing
Music Break 4:
Good Byes
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Ending Music: Jacques Greene - Tell Me (Kingdom Edit)
0 comments:
Post a Comment