May 13, 2012

Episode #045: Chit 4 Chat w/ Leon Acord

Actor/Writer/Producer, Leon Acord
Henry interviewed the Creator/Writer/Producer of the hit web series Old Dogs & New Tricks, ‘Leon Acord’. Featuring the latest on season 2 of ODNT, Leon’s theatre background, coming out story, LogoTV, and John Travolta. Tune-in a heaping scoop!!! This week’s podcast is sponsored by Stitcher.com/OralFix (promo code: ORALFIX).











Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

