Episode #044: "May The 4th Be With U"

Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Weekly Review
- RuPaul's Drag Race S. 4 Reunion
- Wilam's Video "Love You Like A Schlong"
- Carmen Carrera’s Trans-metamorphosis
- Six Million Dollar Man Crotch Shots
- Brave New World /Fringe End of Season 4 Pt. I
- 'Avengers' Break's Harry Potter's B.O. Record
- Galaxy S III
- Cyanogen Mod CM9
- 'NASA Mars Rover 'Curiosity
Music Break 1:
Sniff & Scratch: Tech/Movies/Music
Drop 7 (Gplay) / Drop 7 (Mac App Store)
Bejeweled 2 / Bejeweled Blitz
Audacity 2.0
Pixlr-o-atic
Cheapstamatic
Aviary Photo Editor
Square Space
Vistaprint Websites
Wix.com
Google Blogger
Wordpress
Tumblr
Pebble Watch
'Ubuntu' on Android Smartphones
Quasar 'Windows' Cydia App for iPad
POP - iPhone/iPod Pico Video Projector
Bitplay! Snap Camera Case for iPhone
Battery/MicroSDcard/SIM Key
Spiderman / Batman / GI Joe Retaliation (Bruce Willis)
Prometheus
Man From Atlantis (Pilot)
Batman City Of Scars
Batman Death Wish
Florence & The Machine "Breath Of Life"
Niki & The Dove "Taylor"
Music Podcasts: "Sparkle"
'Ubuntu' on Android Smartphones
Quasar 'Windows' Cydia App for iPad
POP - iPhone/iPod Pico Video Projector
Bitplay! Snap Camera Case for iPhone
Battery/MicroSDcard/SIM Key
Spiderman / Batman / GI Joe Retaliation (Bruce Willis)
Prometheus
Man From Atlantis (Pilot)
Batman City Of Scars
Batman Death Wish
Florence & The Machine "Breath Of Life"
Niki & The Dove "Taylor"
Music Podcasts: "Sparkle"
Music Break 2:
Go Ask Alice: 'Center/Light/Enlightenment'
Tarot Card Of The Week "Akbal" (Night)
The Science of Miracles
Greg Braden AT GSpiritTV (Original Link)
Music Break 3:
Good Byes
"May The 4th Be With You" Star Wars Fan Day
Contact me with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Blog: www.oralfixpodcast.com
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Facebook: The Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Drew Brown And Henry M. Diaz
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com
Ending Music: Orbital - Never
0 comments:
Post a Comment