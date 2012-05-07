May 7, 2012

Episode #044: "May The 4th Be With U"

Happy Birthday, Henry! This week, your host Henry M. Diaz's review of his Birthday, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 Renunion, getting down and gritty w/ Shawn Morales stage presence, Wilam's love for 'Schlong', new tech, and tarot reading for the month.






Show Notes

Go Ask Alice:  'Center/Light/Enlightenment'
Tarot Card Of The Month "Center"
Tarot Card Of The Week "Akbal" (Night)
The Science of Miracles
Greg Braden AT GSpiritTV (Original Link)







"May The 4th Be With You" Star Wars Fan Day 


Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Ending Music: Orbital - Never
