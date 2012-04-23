ORALTASTIC - @RunHundred Top Ten Workout Songs For April

|Gay-ville.com, President/Model 'Eliad Cohen'
This month's RunHundred's photos are sponsored by www.Gay-ville.com, courtesey of Gay-ville.com's Hunky Super Model/President: 'Eliad Cohen' and his Fan Page on Facebook. (Links to song tracks, after the jump)
Fort Wayne, IN – April, 2012 – This month in the gym, radio hits ruled. Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Madonna all released singles destined for workout playlist glory. But, it's not just pop divas who prevailed. Carrie Underwood's latest retains a few country touches. Skrillex and Sirah cranked out a boisterous dubstep anthem. And, although most hip-hop is too slow to make the cut, J. Cole's aptly-titled “Work Out” proved to be an exception.
|Gay-ville.com, President/Model 'Eliad Cohen'
Katy Perry - Part Of Me - 128 BPM
Nicki Minaj - Starships - 123 BPM
J. Cole - Work Out - 93 BPM
Madonna - Girl Gone Wild - 133 BPM
Skrillex & Sirah - Bangarang - 109 BPM
Carrie Underwood - Good Girl - 130 BPM
Chris Brown - Turn Up The Music - 131 BPM
Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe - 120 BPM
One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful - 124 BPM
Far East Movement & Justin Bieber - Live My Life - 129 BPM
To find more workout songs--and hear next month's contenders—folks can check out the free database at RunHundred.com. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.
Contact:
Chris Lawhorn
Run Hundred
Email: Admin@RunHundred.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment