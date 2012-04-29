Episode #043: Frack You, "Go Ask Alice"

Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Weekly Review
- Happy Birthday Taureans!!!
- Chiun Kai Shih
- Dudesnude.com
- New Girl: Broken Cock, Schmidt
- Fringe on Fox
- Fringe Fifth Season Disclaimer on Facebook
- True Blood 5th Season
- Batman Is Gay!?!
- Top 50 Powerful Gays (Huffington Post Article)
Music Break 1:
Sniff & Scratch
Google Chrome
Chrome Extensions Store
Pocket (formerly Read It Later)
Pocket On Android
Awesome New Tab Page by Michael Hart
Intattatoo (Cnet.com Article)
The Brydge
Kristian Rodriguez
Marina And The Diamonds
Male Restroom Ettiquete
Google Chrome
Chrome Extensions Store
Pocket (formerly Read It Later)
Pocket On Android
Awesome New Tab Page by Michael Hart
Intattatoo (Cnet.com Article)
The Brydge
Kristian Rodriguez
Marina And The Diamonds
Male Restroom Ettiquete
Music Break 2:
Go Ask Alice: 'Bigfoot'
Bigfoot's Blog
Six Million Dollar Man: Secret Of Bigfoot
Six Million Dollar Man & Bionic Woman:
Return Of Bigfoot
Mt. Shasta: New Age Theory
In Search Of: Bigfoot, Hosted By
Leonard Nimoy
Six Million Dollar Man: Secret Of Bigfoot
Six Million Dollar Man & Bionic Woman:
Return Of Bigfoot
Mt. Shasta: New Age Theory
In Search Of: Bigfoot, Hosted By
Leonard Nimoy
Avengers The Movie
|Joe Manganiello, Avengers Reference
Music Break 3:
Orally Yours:
Dr. Rob Spitzer Apology to GaysCynthia Nixon
Good ByesEnding Music: Tom Vek - Some One Loves You
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Follow Us
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Blog: www.oralfixpodcast.com
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Facebook: The Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Drew Brown And Henry M. Diaz
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment