April 29, 2012

Episode #043: Frack You, "Go Ask Alice"

Happy Birthday Taureans! A lot of BULL for a bang this week! 'Uncut Vs. Cut' poll peaks top 10 posts of the week, old and potential  BF's get a kiss and 'off', iPad to Macbook conversion, 'restroom etiquette', new segment feat. 'Bigfoot', and is Batman is Gay? Tune-in for the fun!







Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Weekly Review






Music Break 2:
Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com

Ending Music: Tom Vek - Some One Loves You
at 22:06 Labels: Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: New York, NY, USA

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...