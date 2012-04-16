April 16, 2012

Episode #041: Chit 4 Chat W/ Lynn Casper, Creator & Host of 'Homoground'

This week, a fresh brand new look, start, and news comes to the 'Oral Fix Podcast'. Plus, an intimate 'Chit 4 Chat' with Creator & Host of sister podcast 'Homoground'. Lynn Casper joins the ranks of celebrity interviews on the 'Oral Fix'. Tune-in for more!
Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Weekly Review
  • Brand New Look
  • Drew Brown, No Longer Co-Hosting 'Oral Fix'
  • New Content And New Focus
  • Special Thank you to the USA, Canada, UK, Serbia, And Brazil Listeners










Chit 4 Chat w/ Host & Creator of 'Homoground, Lynn Casper'
Music Break 1:
Music Break 2:
Good Byes
Ending Music: Gilles Peterson's Havana Cultura - La Revolucion del Cuerpo (suonho 4000 ReJam)
