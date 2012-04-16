Episode #041: Chit 4 Chat W/ Lynn Casper, Creator & Host of 'Homoground'

Hosted By: Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Weekly Review
- Brand New Look
- Drew Brown, No Longer Co-Hosting 'Oral Fix'
- New Content And New Focus
- Special Thank you to the USA, Canada, UK, Serbia, And Brazil Listeners
Music Break 2:
Good ByesEnding Music: Gilles Peterson's Havana Cultura - La Revolucion del Cuerpo (suonho 4000 ReJam)
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Follow Us
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491
Follow Us
Blog: www.oralfixpodcast.com
Twitter: Oral Fix Podcast
Facebook: The Oral Fix Podcast
Google +: Drew Brown And Henry M. Diaz
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment