Anime Fix - #Thundercats Ep. 18 & 19, 'Pumyra' Serving Feline Fierceness

So if you missed episode 18 and 19 of the Thundercats, here they are. It took some digging around on Google to find these, but so worth it. Episode 18 'Survival of the Fittest' was a great 'Wily Kit and Kat' episode, that dug deeper into their past and how they became part of the team. Something we all wanted to see out of the old Thundercats episodes from 1985.
Episode 19, 'The Pit' brings to us 'Pumyra' a Thundercat that didn't even show up till the third season in the original series. In this episode her role was very, very, very cool! I don't know if I liked the Racoon pick pocket 'Took-It' or 'Pumyra' better. I am glad they gave 'Pumyra' a much more fierce attitude in this episode. Something that the old 'Pumyra' lacked in the old series.
Click play, remember to close any pop-ups, and enjoy!
'Survival Of The Fittest'
'The Pit'
0 comments:
Post a Comment