ORALTASTIC- @RunHundred Top Ten Workout Songs For March

The top workout tracks for March make for an eclectic bunch.On the pop front, you'll find The Wanted—Europe's latest boy band export—and Disney's Allstar Weekend.Gym favorites Lady GaGa and Rihanna also turn up, in remixed form.Snow Patrol dropped the first single off their new album.And, Rivers Cuomo from Weezer braved the dancefloor with a little help from Steve Aoki.
Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred--the web's most popular workout music site.
To find more workout songs--and hear next month's contenders—folks can check out the free database at RunHundred.com. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.
