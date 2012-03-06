ORALTASTIC - Check Out New Artist @Charli_XCX

|Video After The Jump
Charli XCX is getting a lot of buzz lately with her sound that is a throwback to the old "new wave" days. The London based singer sounds like cross between Fever Ray and Gwen Stefani. Spin Magazine has add her to their "5 Best New Artist for March" list. Charlie XCX debubt EP will be released this May.
We are sure, that we'll be hearing a lot about this talented artist. Check out her video for her single 'Nuclear Seasons' and click on the link for a free download of the song here: Charlixcxmusic.com
