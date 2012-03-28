Fashion Fix - Madonna's 'Truth Or Dare' Fragrance Video Ad

|Video After The Jump
Gays everywhere are rejoicing that Madonna is back. Forget about College Basketball, March has become 'March Madge-ness'. Madonna released her highly anticipated album MDNA earlier this week, which went #1 in like forty countries on iTunes, Now you can purchase her scent aptly named Truth or Dare. The fragrance is now available at Macy's, and we are sure that just like her new album, the fragrance will also be a hit with fans. Madonna does look great in the commercial and we like the design of the bottle. Check out the commercial for the fragrance. Will you buying the scent??
0 comments:
Post a Comment