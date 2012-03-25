March 25, 2012

Episode #040: Chit 4 Chat W/ 'Dale Lazarov'

This week's episode Drew and Henry sit down for a session of 'Chit 4 Chat' with Homoerotic Writer and Editor 'Dale Lazarov'. They review Dale's life as a Gay man, his style of homoerotic story telling in his comic books, and his upcoming book 'Good Sports'. Honk for art, click play! Enjoy!

Hosted By:
Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Chit 4 Chat w/ 'Dale Lazarov'

Bruno Gmunder Publishing
Spartacus



Music Break 1:

'Good Sports More Buy & Info'

'Night Life' More Buy & Info

'Manly' Buy & Info

'Sticky' Buy & Info

































Music Break 2:
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Extended Bizarre Dub, by Chuski)

