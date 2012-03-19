Episode #039: Anime Gays, Comic Book Queers

|Tyler Clementi
Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz
Show Notes
Weekly Review
- Spring
- Dating and Sexing Young Guys
- Pity Fucks
- Henry's Fringe Dream Feat. 'Anna Torv'
Tit-4-Tat "Tyler Clementi Vs. Dharun Ravi Trial"
Music Break 1:
Chit 4 Chat w/ 'Anime Gays, Comic Book Queers'
Music Break 2:
WTF??? 'Anti-Gay / Anti-KONY 2012'
Good ByesEnding Music: Trannies Are Fierce by Alaska ThunderFuck
