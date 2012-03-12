March 12, 2012

Episode #038 - Chit 4 Chat w/ Photographer 'Angel Colon'

This week's episode Henry and Drew welcome a 100,000 blog views, they discuss the lack of feedback, a disheartening good-bye to Mister Pinga, a topic for Tit-4-Tat "Why do Gay Men Attach Each Other?", and Special Guest Photographer/Artist 'Angel Colon'.

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz

Right Click To Download Podcast

Show Notes

Weekly Review

  • 100,000 Views
  • Feedback
  • Stress Promotes Longevity
  • 'Mister Pinga' (a.k.a Mr. Too Big)
  • Toronto, Canada











Tit-4-Tat "Why Do Gay Men Attack Each Other?" 

Homorazzi Blog Post












Music Break 1:

Chit 4 Chat w/ 'Angel Colon'







Yours Truly Henry M. Diaz

















Music Break 2:


Good Byes
Contact us with questions or answers, feedback, suggestions, or other thoughts at:
Email: oralfixpodcast@gmail.com
Call: (646) 504-3491

Follow Us
Soundcloud.com: Oral Fix Podcast
Sitcher Radio: Sticher.com

Ending Music: Lana Del Ray - Born To Die (Guxxi Vump Remix)

at 00:55 Labels: Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: New York, NY, USA

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...