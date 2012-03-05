March 5, 2012

Episode #037: Chit 4 Chat w/ Pandora Boxx

Join us for another week of celeberity fun and bantering! This week, Henry slams HP & Sears.com, Drew gets some but not from Mr. Too Big, and Pandora Boxx gives us some Chit 4 Chat. Also, featured topic on the 'Main Drag' is 'Masturbation' Good or Evil?

Hosted By: Drew Brown and Henry M. Diaz

Show Notes

Music Break 1:

Music Break 2:

Music Break:


Main Drag:  Masturbation, Good or Evil???
Good Byes
Ending Music: Yuksek - Off The Wall (Brodinski Remix)

