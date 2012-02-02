Podcast Episodes
Your Host
February 2, 2012
Underwear Fix - #GayPorn Star @JakeAndrews Teams Up W/Underwear Guru @AndrewChristian
Throbbing Video After The Jump
A couple of days ago we
unleashed some promo shots
of porn star 'Jake Andrews' found on Andrew Christian's
Flickr.com photostream
. The photos are part of a
Andrew Christian Underwear
promotion for Valentine's Day. Well at the time they promised a video ,which hasn't been released yet, but this morning they 'released' a 'behind' the scenes look just to tease us all.
Also, take a look at some of the funny shots that
Andrew Christian's blog
site created to stir some buzz on 'who' Andrew Christian really is. They used celebrity images like 'Anderson Cooper' and 'RuPaul'. LOL!
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
at
07:28
Labels:
Fashion
,
Sex
,
Videos
Posted by
Unknown
Reactions:
Location:
New York, NY, USA
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment