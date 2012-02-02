February 2, 2012

Underwear Fix - #GayPorn Star @JakeAndrews Teams Up W/Underwear Guru @AndrewChristian

Throbbing Video After The Jump
A couple of days ago we unleashed some promo shots of porn star 'Jake Andrews' found on Andrew Christian's Flickr.com photostream. The photos are part of a Andrew Christian Underwear promotion for Valentine's Day. Well at the time they promised a video ,which hasn't been released yet, but this morning they 'released' a 'behind' the scenes look just to tease us all.


Also, take a look at some of the funny shots that Andrew Christian's blog site created to stir some buzz on 'who' Andrew Christian really is. They used celebrity images like 'Anderson Cooper' and 'RuPaul'. LOL!




at 07:28 Labels: , , Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: New York, NY, USA

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...