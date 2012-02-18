ORALTASTIC - WAZU Brings Their Electro-Rock Sound To Bowery Electric

WAZU
|Video After The Jump
, Brooklyn-based duo from Australia, have been receiving a lot of much deserved buzz lately for their "synth-heavy, post-apocalyptic pop" industrial sound. If Depeche Mode
and Siouxsie and the Banshees
(two of our favorite bands) had a child; WAZU
could be their offspring. When we listened to their single Murder 1
, it reminded us of the late 80's-90's alternative bands Henry and I use to dance around our living room to when we were roommates.
The duo will be rocking the stage next month at Bowery Electric
in New York City on Friday, March 9th at 9pm. The show is a must see here at the Oral Fix
, so mark your calendars;
You can thank us later. Check out WAZU's
video for Murder 1
. For more information on the duo and to purchase their music; visit their website: www.wazuband.com
