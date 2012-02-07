February 7, 2012

ORALTASTIC - @RunHundred 'February's' Top Ten Workout Songs


This month's top 10 is full of little surprises. Jay Sean and Nicki Minaj's "2012" actually came out months ago. But, the new year (and an apt title) have given it a second wind. Also, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera got a hip-hop makeover, courtesy of Mac Miller. Outasight got their first taste of chart success. And, Adele turned in a performance so forceful that most folks didn't seem to mind that the song's more of a ballad than a traditional workout jam.


Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred--the web's most popular workout music site. Click on the link to hear the song and place your vote.

To find more songs--and hear next month's contenders—folks can check out Run Hundred's database of workout songs. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.
