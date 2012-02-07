ORALTASTIC - @RunHundred 'February's' Top Ten Workout Songs

This month's top 10 is full of little surprises. Jay Sean and Nicki Minaj's "2012" actually came out months ago. But, the new year (and an apt title) have given it a second wind. Also, Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera got a hip-hop makeover, courtesy of Mac Miller. Outasight got their first taste of chart success. And, Adele turned in a performance so forceful that most folks didn't seem to mind that the song's more of a ballad than a traditional workout jam.
Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred--the web's most popular workout music site. Click on the link to hear the song and place your vote.
Flo Rida - Good Feeling (Jaywalker Remix) - 127 BPM
Jay Sean & Nicki Minaj - 2012 (It Ain't The End) - 126 BPM
Cobra Starship & Sabi - You Make Me Feel... (Felix Leiter Remix) - 127 BPM
Beatfreakz - Somebody's Watching Me - 129 BPM
Katy Perry - The One That Got Away (R3hab Club Remix) - 128
Train - Drive By - 123 BPM
Adele - Set Fire To The Rain - 109 BPM
Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera & Mac Miller - Moves Like Jagger (Remix) - 128 BPM
Outasight - Tonight Is The Night - 120 BPM
Selena Gomez & The Scene - Love You Like a Love Song (DJ Escape & Tony Coluccio Club Remix) - 130 BPM
To find more songs--and hear next month's contenders—folks can check out Run Hundred's database of workout songs. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.
