ORALTASTIC- @Comett_ Music Video 'Once Upon A Time/The City Of Lights'

From our friends and cool band Eatliz to Kate Bush, it seems as though animation in music videos are making a comeback. Indie/electro band Comett, from Paris and whose motto is "We're doing music only because we like it" has thrown their hats into the animation ring for their really cool and visually stunning music video for their single 'Once Upon a Time/ The City of Light.' We should also add the song itself very great as well.
For more information visit the bands website here http://www.comettmusic.com/ and you can buy the song on amazon.com here http://www.amazon.com/Once-Upon-Time-City-Lights/dp/B006HNSPO2/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1328403076&sr=8-1
