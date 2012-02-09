February 9, 2012

ORALLICIOUS - Male Model 'Cody Callahan' Shot By @RickDayNYC


They say "Everything is big in Texas" so we can only imagine how that applies to sexy male model Cody Callahan. Check out these picture of the green eyes stud by photographer Rick Day.











