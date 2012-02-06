Music News - #Madonna Isn't Getting Paid For The Superbowl Show??

In an article in Forbes, We learned that Madge will be getting not a cent for her Super Bowl halftime show. The article also states that this is nothing new. The Black Eye Peas did not get paid for their halftime performance. Since any artist would love to perform in front of millions and millions of people, and gain a lot of attention that could turn into sales "Entertainers do not get cash payment" says Marc Ganis, president of Sportscorp Ltd.
Don't feel sorry for Madonna. All eyes (including ours) will be on Madonna as she performs her new single 'Give Me All Your Luvin' with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A and this can not only boost sales for the single but for her forthcoming album M.D.N.A as well; and it's not like Madonna is hurting for money.
