Music Fix- New York Based Alternative Pop-Rock Trio '@FlemingRocks'

Usually we have to wait until Thursday nights to see cool doctors in action on Grey's Anatomy, but thanks to the lovely Amanda Charney, from the The Muse Box, We got to see two doctors from the cool alternative pop-rock trio band Fleming take the stage at the Mercury Lounge on Monday night and we are now fans.
The two docs along with the drummer, who is also a restaurant connoisseur, took the stage in celebration of their of their EP "Play For Manuel" and rocked the Mercury Lounge. Fleming saved the drama for the TV doctors and delivered a solid performance. Feel free to visit their myspace page www.myspace.com/flemingnyc (Yes, myspace is still around) or their personal website www.flemingrocks.com to sample some of their songs and check out the official press release after the post.
Official Press Release
In celebration of the release of their debut EP “Play for Manuel,” alternative pop-rock trio Fleming will perform at the Mercury Lounge on February 13, 2012 at 7:30pm.
The trio, made up of Erich (guitar and vocals), Guillem (bass and vocals), and Andrew (drums), made their performance debut in 2003 at the now defunct ACME Underground, and have since performed at Bowery Ballroom, Don Hills, The Continental, Luna Lounge, and Knitting Factory.
With a sound that is energetic yet dark and quirky yet introspective, Fleming has been compared to Interpol, Spoon, and Matthew Sweet. Through word-of-mouth alone, the band has garnered a devoted following and earned a residency at the Lower East Side’s Mercury Lounge.
Erich and Guillem met at Columbia University as each pursued the dream of becoming a doctor. Erich, now a neurosurgeon, was born in Tokyo and raised in New York City. A New Yorker since 1980, his family holds well known positions in New York’s higher education and culinary circles: His father at Columbia University as a professor of modern Japanese literature and film; His brothers at prestigious New York Restaurants - Nick at Maialino as Executive Chef and Peter at Breslin as General Manager. Guillem, now an orthopedic surgeon and sports specialist, was raised in Toronto, but spent summers at his parents’ childhood home in Spain. He attended Yale University and moved to New York in 1999. Besides a brief two-year stint in Los Angeles (including a six month period as a farm town doctor), he has lived in New York City.
As students at Columbia University, the two performed regularly in university coffee houses and at school talent shows; “We would take turns on the guitar and the toy electric drum set. We actually thought we were going to play out in that form.” But in 2003, the duo met gifted drummer Andrew Fleming, and the band became official.
Andrew was born in Frankfurt Germany, but moved to London before he can even remember. There he lived until age sixteen, when he made the faraway move to Los Angeles to attend College. He spent his freshman year at the University of California in Santa Barbara, but transferred to the University of Pennsylvania to pursue a degree in Anthropology and Religious Studies. In 2001 Andrew needed a change of scenery and moved to New York City where he met Erich and Guillem. He now works at the corporate offices of Keith McNally’s restaurant group, which includes Balthazar, Pastis, Schiller's Liquor Bar, Minetta Tavern, Morandi and Pulino's Bar and Pizzeria. Like Erich, Andrew has family in the culinary industry as well; His brother Matthew is the chef-de-cuisine at a Brooklyn restaurant named James.
Once the trio felt ready to book their first gig, creating a moniker seemed to be the next logical step. “Nothing seemed to stick until Erich said, ‘How about Fleming? I like Fleming,’ and I protested, hoping that we would not choose my surname. Alas, it stuck!” says Andrew. Fans consider the name to be a symbolic gesture, as Erich and Guillem had trouble making headway until Andrew entered the scene. Others feel that Fleming’s recordings and live performances have a strong drum presence, and that the use of the surname is entirely appropriate. “I have since grown to be grateful for being in a band that bears my name.”
