February 2, 2012

Music Fix - @Bjork @ColbertReport Show


We love us some Bjork and her new album Biophila is pure genius. Bjork is bringing her live show for a New York City residency for ten days this month but first she stopped by Stephen Colbert for a chat and performance. Check it out here.



