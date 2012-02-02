Podcast Episodes
Your Host
February 2, 2012
Music Fix - @Bjork @ColbertReport Show
We love us some
Bjork
and her new album
Biophila
is pure genius.
Bjork
is bringing her live show for a New York City residency for ten days this month but first she stopped by
Stephen Colbert
for a chat and performance. Check it out here.
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
at
12:25
Labels:
music
,
Oral
,
Videos
Posted by
Unknown
Reactions:
Location:
United States
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment