February 24, 2012

Hunk Fix - @TrueBloodHBO Actor @JoeMaganiello Covers @OUTMagazine March Issue


We are huge fans of HBO's True Blood, and of the hunky werewolf Alcide played by actor Joe Maganiello. The 35 year old actor is featured in  OUT magazine's March issue, and talks about getting naked, and his role in the hunk filled movie 'Magic Mike' starring the Channing Tatum, Matthew Bomer, Alex Pettyfer, and Matthew McConaughey about male strippers. Check out the hunky star pictures from the issue after the jump.




Read The Full Out Magazine Article Here
at 07:30 Labels: , , Posted by Unknown
Reactions: 
Location: New York, NY, USA

1 comments:

  1. I've just installed iStripper, so I can watch the sexiest virtual strippers on my desktop.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...