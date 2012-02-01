Gadget Of The Week - 'Nano Quadrotors' #AWESOME! @GRASPlab

|Memorizing Video After The Jump
A group of talented students (Alex Kushleyev, Daniel Mellinger, and Vijay Kumar)from GRASP Lab of University of Pennsylvania developed a new type of Quadrotors. They are called 'Nano Quadrotors'. About a third of the size of a iPhone powered Quadrotor! They've engineered these with some special type of software that when flying in a group/flock they have the cunning ability to fly in sequential formations.
The stunning demonstration displayed in the following video is 'beyond tomorrow'. It's friggin' here! OMG! Very cool technology, fun, and scary in the wrong hands! But worthy enough to win our geeky admiration for the week!!! Take a look for yourselves!
