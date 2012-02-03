Fashion Fix - Springtime Hollywood Men's Fashion By 'Chiun-Kai Shih'

High School friend and renowned high-end fashion Photographer Chiun-Kai Shih ("Chunky") posted to his Facebook fan page yesterday the upcoming spread for GQ Taiwan. Chunky has always been into color and for thinking out of the box wen it comes to camera angles. His latest accomplishments include a series of fashion photography courses at Brooklyn's 3rWard Art Studios; iPhone photography app maker Hipstamatic honored Chunky's creativity by releasing a 'Chunky Lens' featured in their app catalogue; and Chunky's photos include celebrity covers and spreads with people like 'Zachary Quinto', singer 'Amber', 'Miss Africa 2010', and 'Cole Haan' to name a few.
Chunky shoots with traditional DSLR cameras, his favorite brand being Canon. But as of late,as you can see the iPhone 4S has been his choice of cameras using his very own "Chunky Lens". Hopefully, when Chunky's schedule slows down a bit, from travelling and photo shotos, we can get him on our show for some Q & A's! Yay!
Chunky is a very positive person, fun, vibrant addition to our ever so talented Queer community worth getting to know. Follow Chunky's work on his site and be sure to link up to his social networks while you are there: www.MisterChunky.com
Orally yours,
Henry
